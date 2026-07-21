IIIT Lucknow records highest-ever BTech placements; IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal takes additional charge

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow has recorded its best-ever BTech placement season, with the average annual package touching Rs 40 lakh and the median package rising to a record Rs 41.5 lakh. The announcement came as Padma Shri awardee Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, assumed additional charge as the institute’s director.

Prof Arun Mohan Sherry formally handed over charge to Agrawal after being appointed Director of IIM Shillong. Speaking after taking charge, Agrawal said his immediate focus would be to prepare a roadmap for the institute’s future growth.

“IIIT Lucknow is a young institute with significant potential. My first priority will be to assess its requirements, prepare a long-term strategy and ensure the institute continues to grow,” he said.