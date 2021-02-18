IIIT-Hyderabad launches PG certificate in IoT and smart analytics

Apart from working professionals, a few select fresh graduates will also get to join the programme. Applications are open for the first cohort due to start in June 2021. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad today launched a postgraduate certificate course in Internet of Things (IoT) and smart analytics. The course will be offered in the online mode in partnership with TalentSprint, an NSE Group company. The nine-month programme, says Talent Sprint, is designed both for IoT engineers who want to master analytics as well as other tech professionals and managers from industries disrupted by heavy IoT adoption.

A team of faculty leading Smart City research at IIITH will teach participants through live, interactive online classes, and mentor them as they apply learnings on leading industry projects. A few select fresh graduates will also get to join the programme. Applications are open for the first cohort due to start in June 2021.

Every student will get experiential learning with IoT kit through which they can create, test, and validate their IoT ideas. Outstanding projects might get the opportunity to be tested and deployed at the prestigious IIIT Hyderabad Living Lab. The modules will be delivered through interactive live classes, capstones, and hackathons.

“The growth of IoT needs to be seen in the context of its potential when used in combination with other technologies such as AI/ML and big data. The existing installed base of over five billion smartphones, over two billion personal computers, and one billion tablets, when connected, indicate a massive market for IoT transformation. While IoT projects are the top priority for organisations, nearly 75 per cent take twice as long to complete because of talent shortage. The industry has a critical need for professionals with expertise in technologies and processes around IoT to fulfil its ambitions of interconnectivity,” the official statement read.