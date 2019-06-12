IIIT-Delhi to train Navy officials in artificial intelligence

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy under which the institute will be training the Naval officers in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The officers who are working with the Navy will be allowed to pursue Masters of Technology with specialisation in AI or MTech AI from the institute as a regular student, however, their screening process will be different.

Registrar at IIIT Delhi, Ashok Solanki told indianexpress.com that the officers will be selected through a ‘mutually agreed screening process’ by the Navy and IIIT. The institute will be creating supernumerary seats for the Indian defence personnel. As of now, up to four seats will be provided to the naval officers in a batch but the same can also be extended.

Moving forward, a research collaboration where the students and faculty at IIIT might help the Navy on a project could be envisaged but there is no defined plan as of now, said Solanki.

“In line with multistakeholder Task Force report on ‘Strategic Implementation of Artificial Intelligence for National Security and Defence’ and Govt of India/Ministry of Defence order on implementation of AI in Armed Forces, IN has been constantly pursuing Capacity Building as well as Projects in the field of BDA and AI. In furtherance of these initiatives and to enable expertise to build up in this niche area, an MoU with IIIT Delhi has been concluded to facilitate M Tech programme for Naval Officers with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence,” said Officer from Indian Navy.