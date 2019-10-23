IIIT-Delhi to offer courses on cyber security and privacy with Data Security Council of India

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) signed a Memorandum of Association (MOA) with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) for conducting joint programmes on cyber security and privacy. According to the MOA, IIIT-Delhi and DSCI will work jointly to address rising cybersecurity issues in the country.

Through this association, DSCI would organise and facilitate hackathons, niche skill-building training programmes, introduce collaboration projects, and conduct market research and workshops on cyber-security and privacy, claims the institute. The duo also plans to look at incubating startups on deep tech solutions.

The key objectives of this association, claims IIIT-Delhi are strengthening further research and innovation in the field of cyber-security; contributing to the realisation of national goals and strategies of cyber-security; developing niche skills and capability for cyber-security technology development and entrepreneurship; and creating a conducive ecosystem for translating research into market-ready products.

Professor Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi said “Cutting-edge research and innovation is of utmost importance in this ever-expanding domain of cybersecurity, where the adversaries continue to get more sophisticated, multifaceted, with access to newer techniques and tools. In parallel, the attack-surface is also growing exponentially. As we move forward, artificial intelligence (AI) will also be necessary to identify many of these threats, thwart attacks, effectively respond to cybercrime and perhaps predict some of the attacks. The faculty members at IIIT-D, together with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), will be addressing some of these important challenges that will hopefully shape the future of cyber-security.”

Vinayak Godse, Vice President, Data Security Council of India, said, “DSCI will promote expertise among professionals at the regional and national level, along with providing them opportunities to participate in strategic cyber-security initiatives.”