IIIT-Delhi to launch Centre of Excellence on Light Fidelity (LiFi)

IIIT-Delhi campus (Source: Official website)

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi will soon start a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Light Fidelity (LiFi). The CoE will not only design relevant courses on LiFi, but will also facilitate capacity building by supporting research collaborations and exchange of experts between India and the EU. TSDSI and ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) are anchoring the activities under this project from India and the EU respectively.

LiFi is communication technology in which light is used to transmit data. The aims of CoE includes developing technology solutions and products to enhance the last mile connectivity using Visible Light Communication (VLC), connect entrepreneurs in India with academic researchers as well as to standardisation bodies, manpower training (academic faculty as well as students and engineers), and development of training and classroom courses on VLC, the IIIT-Delhi informed.

“The CoE will also work on the standardisation of these technologies, in the context of 5G and beyond, through TSDSI and lead the way for international standardization of 5G VLC based solutions through 3GPP,” it added.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | Gemmology

The CoE will be driven by Prof Anand Srivastava, Dr Vivek Bohara, and Dr Gourab Ghatak who lead a strong research group on optical wireless communications where members are involved in developing hardware and algorithms for indoor LiFi systems, hybrid RF-VLC systems, and VLC systems for V2V applications, the institute informed.

“VLC/LiFi technology is particularly interesting in the Indian context, as the Govt of India has launched a scheme for LED bulb distribution under the domestic efficient lighting program (DELP), in the purview of which India has distributed 15 Million LEDs so far. Thus, an efficient development and roll-out of this technology will augment the internet-access capabilities and complement the LED boom in India,” the institute said in an official statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd