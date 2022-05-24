scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
IIIT-Delhi hosts offline summer camp for underprivileged school students

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 24, 2022 7:37:58 pm
Students will be enriched with skill enhancement and academic learning on different subjects. (Image cresits: IIIT Delhi)

The Indraprastha Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT-Delhi will be hosting a physical summer camp from May 23 to June 18 on the university campus. Due to the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the summer camps were held in hybrid mode for the last two years.

Students will be enriched with skill enhancement and academic learning on different subjects, including hands-on science, math, entrepreneurship, life skills, and communication & personality developments. 

IIIT-Delhi will also be hosting a series of activities for the students’ personality building and knowledge enhancement – like theater, arts and crafts, reading and writing, product development and selling, and other fun activities.

Every year since 2016, IIIT-Delhi has been organizing summer camps to create a learning environment and skill building for underprivileged students from nearby government schools. 

The primary objective of the camps is to build the students’ confidence and aspirations by developing and / or enhancing their skills in communication, logic & aptitude, general science, and entrepreneurship. Using a mix of conventional and out-of-the-box courses, students of IIIT-Delhi as volunteers of the summer camp will impart knowledge and skills to the children in the four weeks long program.

 

