IIIT-Delhi opens admissions for overseas students, offers campus stay, 100% scholarship

The 100 per cent fellowship was launched for the first time in 2020 -2021 and this will continue in 2021-2020 session as well. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representational)

The Indraprastha Institute of Technology (IIIT) Delhi has started its admission process for international students, allowing foreigners, seeking enrolment, to stay on campus. It has also offered scholarships of up to 100 per cent for BTech, MTech, and PhD courses.

The institute hosts 150 international students and around 110 of them have been residing on campus for the next academic year. The institute has set sights on housing more than 200 international students on its campus.

“As of now, the campus is online. However, we understand that international students may have difficulty joining online because they are in a different time zone. So, in such cases, they are to be allowed in our hostels on campus. Once they arrive at our hostels, they will have to quarantine for 10 days during which they will have access to all facilities, including Wi-Fi connectivity. However, they will not be allowed to move outside specified areas. After 10 days, however, the students will be allowed to use all campus facilities, including sports facilities and other infrastructure while maintaining all safety standards and protocols laid down by the government,” Dr. Anuj Grover (Assistant Professor), faculty in-charge, International Affairs, IIIT Delhi told indianexpress.com.

The 100 per cent fellowship programme was launched in 2020-’21 academic session and will be continued this year as well. For overseas students to be deemed eligible, their previous academic records will be examined and achievements beyond academics will be considered before the admission committee proposes fellowship. The fellowships will come with a waiver of 100 per cent, 50 per cent, and 25 per cent, depending on merit.

Initially, the fellowship will be awarded for one year after which the student’s academic performance will be reviewed before extending it. “At the end of the first year, we will do a ranking of international students again and redistribute fellowship so that it could be renewed every semester thereafter,” said an official at the institute.

The application process for MTech and BTech admissions is open and will remain so till January 22. Candidates can submit their scores till January 31 and pay the fee till March 15. PhD students can be enrolled at any time.