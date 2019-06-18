IIIT-Delhi launched B.Tech in computer science and artificial intelligence

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI) programme for the academic year 2019-20. The course, claims the institute, will teach about both foundational and practical components of AI and Machine Learning (ML). Interested candidates have to apply through Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) using JEE Mains 2019 NTA score through jacdelhi.nic.in.

Students who have score 80 per cent marks in aggregate for five subjects, including physics, chemistry and math as primary subjects and 80 per cent in Mathematics in class 12 are eligible to apply for the course.

The director, IIIT Delhi, Ranjan Bose said, “Even though many institutions today are embracing AI-powered products and applications, still there is a scarcity of job-ready talents who can engineer home-grown AI technologies. The objective behind offering this course is to equip our future engineers with expertise in AI so that we can also significantly contribute towards ground-breaking development and innovation in the field.”

The undergraduate course will be offered by the Department of CSE and Infosys Center for Artificial Intelligence, IIIT-Delhi, which is supported by Infosys Foundation to do cutting-edge research in AI and related areas.

A student completing this programme will be able to build a career in varied industries as well as can become a researcher in niche AI-related fields such as computer vision, robotics, autonomous driving, natural language understanding, and predictive analytics, according to IIIT Delhi. The course aims to enable students to appreciate the social and ethical aspects of AI.

The head of Infosys Center for Artificial Intelligence and Program Coordinator for B.Tech CSAI, Mayank Vatsa added, “India ranks the third in global tech innovation and has the potential to become the first if the wide industry-academia gap is shortened. And, we have seen the enthusiasm of youths towards using technology to improve our daily lives. With this specialised programme, we aim to train our youth, contribute towards developing the AI expertise for the country, and bridge the academic-industry gap.”