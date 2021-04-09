IIIT-Delhi invites applications for MTech in CSE, CB

The candidates can apply for the program on or before April 20 till 5 pm.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) invites applications for the MTech (CSE and CB) admissions for 2021-2022 academic year. The candidates can apply for the programme on or before April 20 till 5 pm.

For MTech CSE, there is a total of 149 seats, among which 110 seats are reserved for the GATE candidates and 39 seats are for non-GATE students. For MTech CB, there is a total of 28 seats offered to the candidates.

Eligibility criteria:

For MTech CSE:

— Both GATE and non-GATE candidates with BTech/BE or MCA/MSc in CS/IT (& its allied areas) with 65 per cent marks.

— Candidates with GATE scores above the qualifying marks announced by the exam authority in the respective year — 2019/2020/2021 will be considered valid. For CSE, the “CS” GATE paper will be considered.

For MTech (CB):

Candidates with a degree in-

B.Tech/BE in CS/IT/Math-and-Computing, or

B.Tech/BE in any other discipline

MCA

MSc. (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biophysics, Bioinformatics, Biomedical sciences)

B.Pharm

MBBS

BDS

— Apart from BTech/BE in CS/IT/math-and-computing, for all other criteria, applicants must have done one computer programming course and at least two mathematics courses during their qualifying degree or from a recognised institution/online education portal.

–The applicants must have 65 per cent in the qualifying exam and a valid score in any GATE paper that is relevant to the qualifying degree as mentioned above. The applicants must have at least 60 per cent in all previous degrees including 10+2.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PWD, and CW category must have 60 per cent in the qualifying exam. They must have at least 55 per cent in all previous degrees including 10+2.