IIIT-Delhi invites applications for PhD programme

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi today started the admission process for its PhD programme. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- iiitd.ac.in. The institute offers a PhD programme in computational biology, computer science and engineering, electronics and communications engineering, human-centred design, mathematics, social sciences and humanities. The application window will be closed on April 4.

According to IIIT Delhi, the programme aims to empower students to become part of the global research ecosystem and contribute to research organisations and top-class universities across the world.

The PhD scholars also received financial support from the institute. At present, the institute is offering fellowship at Rs 31,000 per month, in the first and second year and Rs 35,000 per month in the third and fourth year. For the fifth year, the fellowship will be Rs 30,000 per month.

The institute also grants overseas research fellowship up to $6000 for conducting research collaborations with reputed universities/ labs abroad for a period up to six months.