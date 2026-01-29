IIIT Delhi introduces new course on AI Fabrics and Systems

Nearly 45 students from BTech, MTech and PhD programmes participated in the initial course (Image: IIIT Delhi)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) and the Indian affiliate of Marvell Technology, Inc., have launched a new programme – Networks for AI/ML Systems. The new programme is an advanced academic-industry course focused on the systems layer of modern AI, where networking fabrics, memory hierarchies, and distributed execution determine performance at scale, an official statement released in this regard said.

The programme was jointly planned to educate students on the realities as they appear in production AI infrastructure. The course was co-designed and is co-taught by Dr Rinku Shah (IIIT-Delhi) and Abed Mohammad Kamaluddin, director at Marvell, with ongoing technical mentoring from Marvell engineers and architects.