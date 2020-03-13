IIIT-Delhi introduces entrepreneurship minor for BTech students

BTech students can opt for the minor course from this academic year onward (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image) BTech students can opt for the minor course from this academic year onward (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

BTech students at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Delhi can now study business too. The institute has introduced a minor in entrepreneurship in its BTech curriculum. Those who opt for the course will get an additional certificate along with the BTech degree.

Students can opt for the course from BTech first semester onward. This programme is spread over two years and consists of 24 credits including 16 core credits, four credits for BTech thesis project (BTP) and four credits for an apprenticeship. The programme will commence in summer 2020 and for the first year, students from all semesters will be able to opt for it.

“This course is designed to equip students with the entrepreneurship competency, business acumen and entrepreneurial vision needed to become job creators,” the institute said in a written statement.

The program, said the institute, will focus on building an ability to propose, analyse and plan a venture through team-based projects and understand the challenges, gaps and opportunities and plan effective solutions. The course will also include the study of business ethics, basics of financial and legal planning, raising fund, and sustainability for both the business and the environment.

Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi said “Entrepreneurial thinking is a mindset which goes beyond just starting a business venture. It deals with developing life-skills, such as, identifying unique opportunities and selling one’s ideas to people in other domains. The minor course will broaden our students’ mindset, help them transform disruptive ideas into realization, develop entrepreneurial competency and hone their business acumen.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd