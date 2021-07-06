IIIT Delhi launches PG diploma in computer science and artificial intelligence

The program will be conducted online for a period of 12 months and has been designed to accommodate the schedules of students as well as working professionals. (Source: IIIT Delhi)

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has launched a new post-graduate diploma program in computer science and artificial intelligence. The program has been launched in collaboration with great learning, an edTech company for higher and professional education.

In this program, learners will study programming with Python, data structures and algorithms, design and analysis of algorithms, and databases. They will understand and apply state-of-the-art AI techniques including advanced machine learning algorithms and deep learning, followed by a capstone project, which will help in building overall expertise in developing AI-based solutions that would draw insights from massive amounts of data.

“The PG diploma program in Computer Science and AI will equip the students with advanced knowledge and practical skills to meet the growing challenges of the various data-driven industries. The partnership with Great Learning will help create new opportunities and greater accessibility for the interested students and working professionals.” said Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi about the program.

On successful completion of the program, students will receive a PG Diploma from IIIT-Delhi and will acquire the alumni status of the institute. They will also receive career support from Great Learning through its career assistance platform GL Excelerate.