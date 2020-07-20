IIIT-Delhi, IBM Research jointly launch data lifecycle management course

IIIT-Delhi campus (Source: official website) IIIT-Delhi campus (Source: official website)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, in association with IBM Research, is introducing a course ‘Data Lifecycle Management’ for the computer science engineering (CSE) students of the institute. The course will be offered to the pre-final year and final year undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate students.

The course will also cover algorithms and best practices to handle data to construct better ML pipelines. It will be taught by Dr Sameep Mehta and Hima Patel from IBM Research, as per the institute.

Although IIIT-Delhi already has many data science courses in its programme structure, the new course will focus more on data management issues for the AI pipeline. The course will cover the different components and challenges for the data lifecycle. It will help the students to understand the evolution of data research from business intelligence to artificial intelligence to hybrid cloud, claims the institute.

Dr Sameep Mehta, IBM Research AI, added, “It is important for our next generation of AI researchers to understand the data lifecycle. In a typical AI project, around 80 per cent of the effort is spent on data acquisition, cleaning, and preparation, whereas model learning accounts for 20 per cent. This course will focus on teaching these concepts in a principled fashion to the students.”

The two-credit course is divided into six sections which will cover — AI Background Refresher, Framework For Operationalising Data For AI Tasks, Data Exploration, Data Quality Analysis For ML, Getting Data Ready For AI, How It All Comes Together In A Practical Setting, and Re-imagining Data in Hybrid Cloud Environments, according to the IIIT.

The course will also feature a couple of guest lectures from industry experts to showcase how these principles are applied to build Large Scale Data Lakes, the official statement from the IIIT informed.

