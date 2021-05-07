scorecardresearch
Friday, May 07, 2021
IIIT-Delhi begins admission process for part-time PG diploma in Data Science and AI

The courses will be taught by IIIT-D faculty members, as well as IBM leaders in Analytics. The course details can be accessed at https://pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in/.

May 7, 2021 6:41:55 pm
The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, in collaboration with IBM has launched a nine-month-long PG Diploma in Data Science and AI (PGDDS&AI). The entire programme will be conducted online mode on the weekends (Saturdays and one Sunday every month).

The 9-month long diploma course will have 450 hours of learning including online interactive sessions of 310 hours and required self-study and project work of 140 hours. The course will have 30 credits and a term project.

The process for the phase two admissions is starting from February 10, 2021, onwards. The last date to submit an online application is May 9, 2021. The classes will begin in the first week of August.

Students who have completed graduation/postgraduation in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics and intend to pursue a career in Data Sciences and AI can apply for the course. The course is also open to IT and other professionals with limited or no knowledge in artificial intelligence and want to make a career change.

The individual candidates need to pay Rs 2000 as the registration fee. After receiving the application, the shortlisted candidates will move to interview rounds. The interview will be conducted online.

For sponsored candidates, the sponsoring organisation may fill sponsorship form for sponsoring candidates for the course. This form can be downloaded from the site and submitted by email at https://pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in/. After receiving the application, the student will be shortlisted for an interview. After the online interview, based on the number of candidates being offered admission, the sponsored organisation is issued with a formal admission offer indicating the total fees payable.

