IIIT-Delhi launches summer camp for govt school students

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, has announced season 5 of its summer camp for government school students. Since 2016, IIIT-Delhi conducts summer camps for students of class 8 and 9 of government schools.

In 2021, the institute is organising a virtual summer camp for students of class 8-9 of government schools. The summer camp will commence on May 17 and conclude on June 18.

This year students from the School of Excellence, Kalkaji, GGSSS, Kalkaji, GGSS, Tughlakabad Extention, RPVV, Lajpat Nagar, GBSS, DDA flats, Kalkaji, GBSSS, Harkesh Nagar will be participating in the camp.

The students will be taught concepts of mathematics, problem-solving, communication skills, personality development, general sciences and entrepreneurship. A new module on entrepreneurship has been added to the curriculum.

The students will also be given a chance to be a part of activity sessions like origami, sketching and storytelling. Interactive sessions will be conducted to help students generate creative ideas and thoughts.

The institute in collaboration with IBM had earlier launched a nine-month-long PG Diploma in Data Science and AI (PGDDS&AI). The entire programme will be conducted online mode on the weekends (Saturdays and one Sunday every month).

The courses will be taught by IIIT-D faculty members, as well as IBM leaders in Analytics. The course details can be accessed at pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in.