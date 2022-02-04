IIIT-Delhi and University of South Carolina’s Artificial Intelligence Institute to promote research collaboration

The Center for Artificial Intelligence (CAI), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), and Artificial Intelligence Institute, University of South Carolina (AIISC) have recently signed an MoU to promote academic cooperation and research collaboration, with an international focus among students and faculty members, for the mutual benefit of both institutes.

This collaboration will facilitate the sharing of co-advised thesis or participating on the dissertation committee for students and PhD candidates, and the interchange of scholarly papers, research materials, and other information in both parties’ areas of interest.

Through this, the students of IIIT Delhi will also get a chance to earn an internship at AIISC, and will also given a chance to participate in collaborative research and activities. IIIT Delhi and AIISC can also develop specific joint educational programmes in the future and enjoy the benefits of interchange of research, teaching, and technical personnel.

This MoU will focus on productivity and a desire to bridge the knowledge gap and promote innovation and will provide groundbreaking results that will benefit all the parties involved.

Heads of the two institutes are hoping that this MoU will open up opportunities for joint collaboration in terms of not only research but also several academic activities, exchange programmes.