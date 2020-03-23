IIIT-Delhi admissions begin for MTech

IIIT Delhi admissions will close on April 15, 5 pm. (Representational image) IIIT Delhi admissions will close on April 15, 5 pm. (Representational image)

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has started the application process for admissions in MTech courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, iiitd.ac.in. The last date to submit application is April 16 by (5 pm). While most of the universities have deferred their admission process amid corona pandemic, the IIIT Delhi is following the schedule.

The admissions are granted through GATE score as well as without it. Candidates having 65 per cent marks in the undergraduate (BTech, BPharma) or master’s (MCA, MBBS, MSc) courses can apply. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 60 per cent in qualifying degree and they need to have at least 55 per cent in class 12.

As per the schedule, the shortlisted candidates or merit list will be announced on April 20. Selected aspirants will have to appear for an exam at the Delhi campus followed by interview on May 2 and 3, as allotted. Final merit list will be released on May 13. Based on merit list, seat allotment and counselling will begin from May 13.

Meanwhile, Parliament has given nod to the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 under which five more IIITs will get ‘institute of national importance’. With this, as many as 15 IIITs have been awarded the status. The new ones to join include Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur.

