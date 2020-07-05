IIIT-Bangalore hosts its first ever e-convocation, awards degree to 282 students

At the e-convocation of the IIIT-Bangalore. Image source: iiitb.ac.in At the e-convocation of the IIIT-Bangalore. Image source: iiitb.ac.in

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) on Sunday, July 5 held its 20th convocation online amidst the current situation brought by the coronavirus pandemic. The institute awarded degrees to 282 graduating students. This consisted of 7 PhD degrees, 13 Master of Science by Research degrees, 159 M.Tech degrees, 11 M.Sc. degrees, 63 dual degrees, and 29 students with sponsored M.Tech degrees, on the special occasion.

Addressing the e-convocation, Director, IIIT Bangalore said, “The annual convocation holds a special place in the hearts of the graduating students and the faculty members of the Institute. This has been a very challenging, yet special year for us as we have had to find innovative ways to complete our curriculum, and ensure the safety of our students, staff and faculty.”

K Vinay Chandrasekhar, an Integrated M.Tech student graduating this year, has won three awards – The Student of the Year, Institute Gold Medal and Sitaram Jindal Gold Medal. He will be pursuing his PhD in Pennsylvania State University, USA. Other students who did well are Oindrila Matilal, who won the Best Paper Award at the European Conference; Rajavelsamy, who was elected as Vice Chairman of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and, Pragyan Mohapatra, who received the Intel India Research Fellowship for 2019.

