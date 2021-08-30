IIIT-Bangalore, NPCI to offer advanced executive programme in cybersecurity

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will offer an advanced executive program in cybersecurity. The programme has been designed to meet the skills required for mid-level management professionals working in banking, cybersecurity, and finance domains who come with prior technical knowledge on the basics of cybersecurity.

The course will be offered in collaboration with Simplilearn. With more than 90 hours of learning, the programme consists of a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on industry-relevant skills in cybersecurity. Learners will also be offered a virtual internship with NPCI along with 3-4 mentoring sessions by NPCI experts. Upon completing the program, learners will receive a completion certificate from IIIT Bangalore, along with an internship completion letter jointly offered by NPCI, Simplilearn and IIIT Bangalore.

The key domains covered in the programme include data integrity, data recovery, disaster recovery, systems planning, and risk management. Learners will also have access to self-paced videos, live virtual classes conducted by industry experts, and master classes by faculty from IIIT Bangalore and experts at NPCI. The programme graduates will also be enrolled in Simplilearn’s job assistance service to explore potential job opportunities like security infrastructure specialists, consultant network security, security analyst, and analyst application security.

Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn said, “Today, with the rise in cyber-attacks outpacing the supply of cyber-defenders, the need for cybersecurity experts is a reality irrespective of the sector or industry. This in-depth program, along with NPCI’s virtual internship and masterclasses from the experts in the domain, will provide extensive knowledge of cybersecurity concepts and enable learners with industry-specific skills to further their careers and open new growth opportunities.”

V Sridhar, professor-in-charge, continuing professional education, IIIT Bangalore, “The global cybersecurity market is today on an upward growth curve, complemented by a rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises, demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, and the need for strong authentication solutions across industries. Having a team of cybersecurity experts is vital for all businesses across the globe, especially in the sensitive banking & finance sector. Through our partnership with Simplilearn, we aim to deliver the most up-to-date and industry-relevant curriculum to learners and create a job-ready workforce.”

Antony Prakash, chief information security officer, NPCI said, “Along with the rapid implementation of digital tools and solutions across sectors, digital banking and payments is another vertical which witnessed a multi-fold growth in the last one year. Banking and Finance are sectors that require high-end security for confidential data.”