IIHM to host virtual Young Chef Olympiad from January 31

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) will organise the seventh edition of young chef olympiad (YCO 2021) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council London. The chef olympiad will be held virtually from January 31 to February 6. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually with participation of student chefs from 50 countries,” the release mentioned.

India will be represented by Swetang Ranjan, a student of IIHM Kolkata. The five-day long contest will undergo three rounds of culinary challenges, and the winner will be awarded a cash prize of $10,000. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Padmashri awardee will be the principal judge of the virtual olympiad and David Foskett will be the jury chairman.

READ | Tourism and hospitality institutes upgrade curriculum for COVID-affected market

Suborno Bose, founder YCO said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and an era of social distancing has not deterred our spirit to take the International Young Chef Olympiad to the next level. With eminent hospitality and culinary institutions from 50 countries coming together virtually to celebrate the diversity of food from across the borders, YCO 2021 is not just the biggest culinary competition for student chefs in the world but also a global platform fostering the spirit of youth, friendship, diversity and inclusiveness.”

Other culinary educational institutions which will take part in the olympiad are- International Culinary Institute (ICI) of VTC (Hong Kong), IIS Almerico Da Schio – Vicenza (Italy), Canadore College (Canada), B.H.M.S. Business & Hotel Management School (Switzerland), International Centre for Culinary Arts (UAE), Kasem Bundit University (Thailand), Turkish Culinary Academy (Turkey), Escola Superior d´Hostaleria de Barcelona (Spain) and Wellington Institute of Technology (New Zealand) among others.