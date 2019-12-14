IIFT MBA results 2019 date and time

According to the latest update, the results will be declared on December 13 after the final answer keys are released on the website. (Representational Image) According to the latest update, the results will be declared on December 13 after the final answer keys are released on the website. (Representational Image)

IIFT MBA results 2019: National Testing Agency is expected to declare the results of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020 today. According to an update on the official website, the IIFT results will be declared on December 13, 2019. The exam was conducted on December 1 in 41 cities in 86 centres. The total number of candidates registered were 39,752.

Earlier, the board was supposed to declare the results on December 11, 2019 but according to the latest update, the results will be declared on December 13 after the final answer keys are released on the website.

IIFT MBA results 2019: Steps to check results (once declared)

Step 1: Visit the official website-iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: After the results are declared, click on the link that says, ‘IIFT MBA results 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the page for future reference.

The computer-based online exam consisted of multiple choice objective type questions to be completed in the total time duration of 120 minutes. The qualified candidates will get admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campus.

