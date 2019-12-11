IIFT MBA results 2019: When and where to check

According to the official website, the results will be declared on December 11, 2019 on the official website. (Representational Image) According to the official website, the results will be declared on December 11, 2019 on the official website. (Representational Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the IIFT MBA entrance exam results today. According to the official website, the results will be declared on December 11, 2019 at iift.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 1 in 41 cities in 86 centres. The total number of candidates registered were 39,752.

The computer-based online test consisted of multiple choice objective type questions. IIFT MBA exam time duration was of 120 minutes. The exam included questions on English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

IIFT MBA results 2019 : Steps to check results (once declared)

Step 1: Visit the official website-iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘IIFT MBA results 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: Enter the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download them for future reference.

This is the first time that the entrance exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. The candidates who qualify the IIFT 2020 entrance test will get admission in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campus.

