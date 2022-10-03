IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application process begins, check steps to apply, eligibility criteria

IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2023-25: The National Testing Agency has invited applications for entrance examination for admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) programme, for the academic session 2023-25. Candidates can apply online at the official website– iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held on December 18 from 10 am to 12 pm.

The window for online application form opened on September 30 and will close on November 14 at 5 pm. The last date for submission of fees is November 11 till 11:50 pm.

IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2023-25: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘Public Notice by NTA for the admission of MBA (IB) 2023-25’ in latest updates

Step 3: Click on apply online, it will redirect you to a page, click on ‘apply online’ again.

Step 4: It will further redirect you to – iift.nta.nic.in

Step 5: Click on IIFT MBA 2023-25 registration

Step 6: Download the information bulletin and read it carefully

Step 7: Scroll to the bottom of the page and tick the box reading ‘I have downloaded and read the information bulletin’

Step 8: Click on new registration

Step 9: Enter your details and submit

Step 10: Once registered you will get an application number

Step 11: Enter your application number, password, security pin and complete the form

Step 12: Submit your application and pay the fees. Download the application form for future reference

The application fees for General, General-EWS, OBC-Non Creamy Layer, wards of Kashmiri migrants and Kashmiri pandits, Kashmiri hindu families (non-migrants) living in Kashmir valley candidates is Rs 2500

The application fees for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and third gender category is Rs 1250. Foreign nationals, NRIs can apply at an application fee of USD 200 or Rs 15,000.

Candidates can make corrections in the application form from November 16 to 20. The admit cards will be released later, the date for which will be announced later on the official website. MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme.

Advertisement

IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2023-25: Eligibility

The candidates need to have a three year bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC, ST, PwD).

There is no age limit to appear for the examination.

“Admission of any candidate who joins the programme on provisional basis but fails to obtain minimum percentage in the bachelor’s degree examination will be automatically cancelled forthwith. Such candidates should immediately inform the Institute on declaration of their results. Admission of candidates who do not inform the Institute of such a situation will automatically stand cancelled on the 7th October 2023. No request for extension of time for reevaluation, etc. will be entertained,” the information brochure read.