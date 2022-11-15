IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application deadline extended; check steps to apply

IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2023-25: The National Testing Agency today extended applications for entrance examination for admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) programme, for the academic session 2023-25. Candidates can apply online till November 24 at the official website– iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

The application fees for General candidates is Rs 2500 while for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and third gender category is Rs 1250. The examination will be held on December 18 from 10 am to 12 pm.

IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2023-25: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘Public Notice by NTA for the admission of MBA (IB) 2023-25’ in latest updates

Step 3: Click on apply online, it will redirect you to a page, click on ‘apply online’ again.

Step 4: It will further redirect you to – iift.nta.nic.in

Step 5: Click on IIFT MBA 2023-25 registration

Step 6: Download the information bulletin and read it carefully

Step 7: Scroll to the bottom of the page and tick the box reading ‘I have downloaded and read the information bulletin’

Step 8: Click on new registration

Step 9: Enter your details and submit

Step 10: Once registered you will get an application number

Step 11: Enter your application number, password, security pin and complete the form

Step 12: Submit your application and pay the fees. Download the application form for future reference

The admit cards will be released later, the date for which will be announced later on the official website. MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme.