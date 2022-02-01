IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result declared; Here’s how to check

February 1, 2022 11:52:30 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of IIFT MBA (IB) 2022. The exam was conducted on December 5 in an online mode across the country. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website – iift.nta.nic.in
The entrance exam was conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme offered at New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) campuses.
IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – iift.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the scorecard link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to download the scorecard
Step 5: Maintain a hard copy for further requirements
NTA had earlier uploaded the answer key, the response sheet and question papers. Candidates were also given a time period to raise challenges against the answer key. The result has been announced after considering all the challenges received
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-