IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result declared; Here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of IIFT MBA (IB) 2022. The exam was conducted on December 5 in an online mode across the country. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website – iift.nta.nic.in

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme offered at New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) campuses.

IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to download the scorecard

Step 5: Maintain a hard copy for further requirements

NTA had earlier uploaded the answer key, the response sheet and question papers. Candidates were also given a time period to raise challenges against the answer key. The result has been announced after considering all the challenges received