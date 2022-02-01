scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result declared; Here’s how to check

IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 results declared; candidates can download the score from- iift.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
February 1, 2022 11:52:30 am
NTA, IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result , NTA result The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of IIFT MBA (IB) 2022.  The exam was conducted on December 5 in an online mode across the country. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website – iift.nta.nic.in

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme offered at New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) campuses.

IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to download the scorecard

Step 5: Maintain a hard copy for further requirements

NTA had earlier uploaded the answer key, the response sheet and question papers. Candidates were also given a time period to raise challenges against the answer key. The result has been announced after considering all the challenges received

 

