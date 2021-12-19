IIFT MBA (IB) 2022: NTA releases fresh dates for states where exam was rescheduled 

scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
December 19, 2021 12:53:18 pm
iift, iift mbaAs per the new schedule, the exam will now be conducted on December 23, between 10 am to 12 noon. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the ities where IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 exam was rescheduled due to cyclone Jawad. The exam was earlier scheduled for December 5 but was postponed in some cities in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to the speculations of the cyclone.

As per the new schedule, the exam will now be conducted on December 23, between 10 am to 12 noon. The exam will also be conducted for students who appeared at the exam centre at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur but couldn’t complete the exam due to technical reasons.

“Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Centre have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on December 23 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on Dec 23, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on Dec 5 or on Dec 23 whichever is higher) willbe considered,” the official notification reads.

NTA has released fresh admit cards for candidates which are now available for download at the official website – iift.nta.nic.in. The candidates should note that they have to carry the fresh admit card with new exam date to the exam hall. 

