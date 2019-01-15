Toggle Menu
IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results declared, download at tedu.iift.ac.in

IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results: The candidates can check the results through the official website tedu.iift.ac.in. Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2019

Image source: gettyimages.in

IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the second round of Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) admissions at the official website – tedu.iift.ac.in. The written exam was conducted in the month of December for admission to MBA IB course.

IIFT MBA 2019 results: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website tedu.iift.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest updates’, click on ‘MBA (IB) 2019-21: List of candidates shortlisted for second round’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Selection process: Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2019. Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in GMAT and a personal interview.

Aspirants were given 2 hours to attempt a 100-mark paper which had a negative marking of 1/3 for every wrong answer. The exam consisted of four sections including quantitative ability, verbal ability, logical reasoning and general awareness.

