IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 registration begins at iift.ac.in

IIFT 2019: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has started the registration for the MBA (IB) entrance exam that is scheduled to held on December 2, 2018. Candidates can log on to the official website – iift.ac.in to apply for the entrance examination that offers admission into MBA (International Business). The last date to fill the online application form September 14, 2018.

The admit cards will be available for download from IIFT’s website from November 16 onwards. With a print out of the call letter, the candidates should reach the venue of the exam centre on December 2 by 9 am with one of the following documents: (a) passport (b) election I-Card (c) Aadhaar Card (d) driving license (e) PAN card.

Important dates

Last date for request for test centre change: November 5

Downloading of admit card: November 16

Written test: December 2, 2018 (10am – 12 noon)

Last date to fill the online application form and to submit GMAT score for Foreign Nationals and NRIs: February 15, 2019

Eligibility: Candidate should have a recognised graduation degree of minimum 3 years in any disciplines. Also, he/ she should score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation. For reserved category candidates, it is 45 per cent. There are no age limits.

IIFT test pattern: The entrance exam is a multiple choice objective type written test that will be held in English. The duration of the test is two hours and will cover English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

