scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

IIFT MBA 2023-25: Provisional answer key released, steps to download

IIFT MBA 2023-25: NTA released the provisional answer key for IIFT MBA (IB). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website- iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

iift mba 2023, answer key for iift mba, answer key released for iift mba 2023NTA released the provisional answer key for IIFT MBA (IB). (Representing image by Sahil Walia)
Listen to this article
IIFT MBA 2023-25: Provisional answer key released, steps to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IIFT MBA 2023-25: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released provisional answer key for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) entrance exam for the academic session 2023-25. Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at official website- iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

Read |Affordable Education: Study Product Design from Italy under Rs 25 lakh – top universities, visa policy

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per answer key challenged. With the assistance of a team of subject experts, the NTA will verify any challenges put forth by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. Results will be prepared and made public based on the revised final answer key.

IIFT MBA 2023-25: How to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on home page

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Step 3: Portal provides two way to check the answer key. First by logging in through application number and password and second by logging in through application number and password

Step 4: Download the answer key

Step 5: Challenge the answer key if required

IIFT MBA 2023-25 entrance exam was held on December 18, 2022 in CBT (Computer Based Test ) mode. Shortlisted candidates will be called for writing skills assessment, group discussion and interview which is tentatively scheduled for the month of March/April 2023.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 10:46 IST
Next Story

A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close