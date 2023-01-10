IIFT MBA 2023-25: Provisional answer key released, steps to download

IIFT MBA 2023-25: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released provisional answer key for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) entrance exam for the academic session 2023-25. Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at official website- iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per answer key challenged. With the assistance of a team of subject experts, the NTA will verify any challenges put forth by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. Results will be prepared and made public based on the revised final answer key.

IIFT MBA 2023-25: How to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website iift.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on home page

Step 3: Portal provides two way to check the answer key. First by logging in through application number and password and second by logging in through application number and password

Step 4: Download the answer key

Step 5: Challenge the answer key if required

IIFT MBA 2023-25 entrance exam was held on December 18, 2022 in CBT (Computer Based Test ) mode. Shortlisted candidates will be called for writing skills assessment, group discussion and interview which is tentatively scheduled for the month of March/April 2023.