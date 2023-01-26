scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
IIFT MBA 2023-25: Online application process begins for foreign students and NRIS, steps to register available here

IIFT MBA 2023-25: NTA recently started online registration process for MBA (IB) programme 2023-25 of the IIFT. Foreign Nationals and Non Resident Indians (NRIS) can register themselves on the official website nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in

Applications will be accepted only in online mode and only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.
IIFT MBA 2023-25: The NTA (National Testing Agency) recently started online registration process for MBA (IB) programme 2023-25 of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT-IB). Foreign nationals and non resident Indians (NRIS) can register themselves at the official website nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in

The last date for submission of online form and successful transaction of fee is March 15 till 11:50 pm. The admission of foreign nationals and NRIS is done on the basis of GMAT score and interview. Shortlisted candidates have to undergo an online interview or personal interview at IIFT campus.

IIFT MBA 2023-25: Steps to register 

Step 1- Visit the official website nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 Application for Foreign Students’ link given on home page.

Step 3: Sign in by filling in your application number and password.

Step 4: Fill the online form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future reference.

According to the official notice, applications will be accepted only in online mode and only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. MBA (International Business), programme of IIFT is a six-trimester general management
programme with a focus on International Business.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:08 IST
