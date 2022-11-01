IIFT launches MBA in business analytics programme; check eligibility criteria

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) launched a two year full-time non-residential MBA (Business Analytics) programme from the academic year 2023-25 at Delhi campus. The student intake for the programme would be around 60.

For admissions, candidate has to appear in the MBA (IB) entrance examination to be conducted on December 18 by NTA. Candidates having valid GMAT Score are also eligible. Fnal selection will be based on the score obtained in entrance examination or GMAT score, performance in extempore and PI, academic performance in class 10th and 12th and work experience.

Some weightage will be given to female candidates to bring in Gender Diversity in the programme

How to apply:

Step 1: Register at IIFT’s website- /iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Pay the registration fee of Rs.2500

Step 3: Appear in IIFT’s All India level entrance exam

Eligibility criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10. The student should have mathematics/ statistics as one of the subjects at

graduation level.

Or

Candidates must hold BTech / BE degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10.

Or

Advertisement

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10, with Mathematics as a subject at class `12 level.