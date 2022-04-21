IIFT launches five-year integrated programme in management

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for the academic year 2022- 23. Candidates can check the course details at iift.ac.in and the brochure is tentatively scheduled to be released in the first week of May 2022.

The curriculum of the programme is designed in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims at imparting management and decision-making skills to young professionals in order to integrate management education with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The programme is equipped with an exit option which is an integral part. Under the framework, a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics will be awarded to the students who complete the first three years.

Manoj Pant, vice chancellor, IIFT, said, “The IPM programme will impart knowledge and skills to students for managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries. Equipping students with conceptual, analytical, statistical, and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making is the objective”.

Eligibility criteria

For short-listing/selecting the candidates, IIFT will use the score of IPMAT 2022 examination conducted by IIM-Indore. Admission will be based on IPMAT entrance examination score, academic profile of class 10 and gender diversity.

Candidates should have passed class 12 examination in arts/commerce/science stream with 60 per cent marks and 55 per cent for the candidates from SC/ST/PwD/transgender. The candidate must have passed class 10 examination with 60 per cent marks and 55 per cent for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/transgender. Mathematics/ Business Mathematics as a subject at class 12 level is mandatory.