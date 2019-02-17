IIFT admissions 2019: Applications open for several courses, check updates

IIFT admissions 2019: Thr Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has invited applications or admission to its MA programme for the batch 2019-21 for New Delhi and Kolkata campuses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, iift.edu. The application process has already begun.

Admissions are open for multiple programmes including, MBA (IB) weekend programme 2018-21 at the Kolkata campus, certificate programme in export-import management, MA (economics-specialisation in trade and finance) both Delhi and Kolkata campus and Certificate programme in export-import management, Delhi campus.

IIFT admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tedu.iift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find, ‘new admissions’ link on the right-hand side

Step 3: Click on ‘application form’ link next to the course you wish to apply for

Step 4: Download application form, fill form and scan

Step 5: Submit the application form and make payment

IIFT admission 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks at least in their graduation degrees with economics as a compulsory subject. The minimum marks requirement for SC/ST and PwD category candidates is 45 per cent.

IIFT admission 2019: Selection process

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2019. Candidates who are selected in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round or personality test. A merit list based on scores obtained in both will be released based on which admission will be given.

The last date to apply for the Certificate programme is March 15, and for MA (economics-specialisation in trade and finance) is April 2019.