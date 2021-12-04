IIFT 2022 exam tomorrow: Check important exam day guidelines

NTA will conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2022) entrance exam on December 5, 2021. The candidates who will appear for IIFT 2022 should know and adhere to all the rules and guidelines of this exam. The guidelines have been released by the NTA on their official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in.

It is very important to carry the admit card as without it candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates should also carry a declaration form with the admit card.

A passport size photograph and an ID proof which can be a PAN card, voter ID, driving license, passport, Aadhar card, Aadhaar enrolment no, ration card should also be carried to the exam hall.

The candidates have to follow all the covid-guidelines and bring a small bottle of hand sanitiser (50 mg), face masks, gloves, and a transparent water bottle. Inside the exam hall candidates have to wear the mask at all times and also maintain social distancing.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery items like boxes, pen drives, calculators, etc. or any electronic device like mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, any metallic ornaments or watches, etc.

A4 size sheets will be provided to the candidates for rough work. By raising demand, candidates will be provided the additional rough sheets. Any food item is not allowed. Only diabetic candidates are allowed to carry fruits/sugar tablets inside the exam hall.

The candidates are advised to report to the exam center before the gate closing time. The gate will be closed 30 minutes before the exam, which means candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9.30 am. The candidates cannot leave the exam hall before the exam