IIFT 2022 exam tomorrow: Check last minute revision tips to crack the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2022) entrance exam on December 5, 2021. With only a day left, it is important to know the last minute tips to crack the exam.

One of the important tip is that candidates should practice IIFT previous year question papers and mock tests. While analysing performance from the previous year paper and mock test use the IIFT answer key to get an idea of what the correct answer should be.

In the reading comprehension and verbal ability section, the comprehension will mostly be fact-based and must be attempted. Candidates should also focus on reading speed while solving the comprehension.

The data Interpretation and logical reasoning section generally contain logic-based questions, but there could be some calculation-intensive questions too. Hence it is important to devote extra time on understanding the concepts and formulae. Solve the puzzles, sudoku, crosswords, from the newspapers or magazines.

For quantitative analysis, candidates must revise all the formulas. Memorise shortcuts and tricks to save time in the exam. At first spot the questions which seem easy. Since there is a negative marking so candidates can avoid those questions where they are not sure about the answer.

To prepare the current affairs candidates can refer to any current affairs capsule from a coaching institute. There will be some questions from static GK. Solving mock test papers can also help in identifying the important GK questions.