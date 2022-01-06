IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key, response sheet and question paper released; Check expected result date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT 2022 answer key. It is available at iift.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the response sheet and question paper have also been uploaded under the login by the NTA. Candidates who appeared for the exam on December 5, 2021, can use all the resources to predict scores in the exam.

How to download IIFT 2022 answer key, question paper and response sheet

IIFT 2022 aspirants can only download it from the official website. Apart from this, there is no other way to get it. Follow these steps to download it all.

Step 1: Go to iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the blue button for ‘Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’

Step 3: Click on the button.

Step 4: Login by entering, application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download IIFT 2022 response sheet, answer key, and question paper from the dashboard.

Each candidate can only find the answer key and question paper for their exam. Candidates can also challenge the answer key. To do so, candidates need to log in and select the answer id which they think is the correct one. Challenges shall only be considered if a fee is paid against them. The challenge fee is Rs 200 per objection.

Once all the challenges have been submitted, NTA will evaluate it all and the needed changes will be made in the final answer key. This updated answer key will be the final key and based on, IIFT 2022 result will be prepared.

The result of IIFT is expected to be declared by the 4th week of January or the 1st week of February 2022. It will also be announced online, at iift.nta.nic.in. It will contain the NTA score, qualifying status and other details.

NTA will not allow rechecking or re-evaluation of the result. Candidates who will qualify for the exam will be called for GD/PI and writing skills assessment. The dates for GD/ PI and written tests will be announced later on by the institute. Based on the performance in these, candidates will be granted admission to IIFT Delhi and IIFT Kolkata.