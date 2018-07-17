IIFT 2019 to be held on December 2

IIFT 2019: Students at their 49th Convocation of IIFT. Photo by Amit Mehra (archive) IIFT 2019: Students at their 49th Convocation of IIFT. Photo by Amit Mehra (archive)

IIFT 2019: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will conduct the MBA (IB) entrance exam to December 2, 2018. Last year the exam was held on December 3. The detailed notification is expected to release this month. Candidates can log on to the official website – iift.ac.in. IIFT offers admission into MBA (International Business) through the entrance examination.

Eligibility: Candidate should have a recognised graduation degree of minimum 3 years in any disciplines. Also, he/ she should score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the IIFT entrance test. For reserved category candidates, it is 45 per cent.

Selection process: Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, Group Discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2018.

CAT 2018 will be held on November 25. Last year, the exam dates of both entrance exams were clashing and therefore, IIFT had to reschedule the dates.

