IIFT 2019 registration closing date extended to September 24, check here

IIFT 2019 to be held on December 2.

IIFT 2019: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has extended the registration closing date from September 14 to September 24, 2018 due to an “extensive requests received from students of flood-affected areas from many parts of India.”

IIFT will conduct the MBA (IB) entrance exam to December 2, 2018. Last year the exam was held on December 3. The detailed notification is available on the official website – iift.ac.in. The institute offers admission into MBA (International Business) through the entrance examination.

The cost of the prospectus and application form is one-time payment of Rs 1,650 (Rs 825 for SC/ST/PWD candidates)

which includes application screening and entrance test fee and the candidates are not required to pay any other

fee.

IIFT 2019: Eligibility

To be able to apply for the entrance exam, the candidate should have a recognised Bachelor’s degree of minimum three years’ duration with minimum 50 per cent marks. All those MBA aspirants appearing for the qualifying examination can also apply.

International candidate: He/ she should be resident outside India for a period of not less than 18 months as on December 31, 2018 and be outside India during the IIFT examination window. They need to have a valid passport/ travel document from a country other than India. The foreign nationals who are present in India at the time of IIFT entrance test are required to take the same.

The candidate should produce Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT) score which should be received

by the Institute latest by February 15, 2019. GMAT taken before January 1, 2017 is not valid.

If the candidate has appeared for any MBA entrance examination for that year in India (2018) such as CAT /XAT /IIFT, et al then they are ineligible to apply.

