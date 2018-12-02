IIFT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Cut-off to be around 30, paper analysis by expert

IIFT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT MBA (IB) entrance examination ended on Sunday, December 2. The examination was conducted at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and other cities across India.

The format of the written exam was objective with multilple choice. The duration of the test was two hours and had covered topics like English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

The students who will crack the written test will be called in January/February 2019 for further assessment which includes group discussion and interview.