IIFT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Cut-off to be around 30, paper analysis by expert

IIFT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT MBA (IB) entrance examination ended on Sunday, December 2. The examination was conducted at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and other cities across India.
READ | IIFT 2018 exam: Paper analysis in detail
The format of the written exam was objective with multilple choice. The duration of the test was two hours and had covered topics like English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.
READ | IIFT 2019 students’ reactions: English, GK hard to crack
The students who will crack the written test will be called in January/February 2019 for further assessment which includes group discussion and interview.
IIFT 2019: Check section wise cut-off
IIFT 2019: Section wise paper analysis in chart
IIFT 2018: How was Quantitative Ability?
This section continued to be verbose and students would end up not attempting more than 10-12 questions with about 85% accuracy in 30 mins. As always the weightage to Geometry and Modern Math was higher compared to other entrance exams.
IIFT 2018: Expert's take on English
The ‘phrase-clause’ based questions were missing this year. The word jumble questions continued to be there for the second consecutive year. The vague etymological origin questions reappeared after a year’s gap. Overall, the VA section was tough. The jumble word questions were not easy to identify. Only one question looked obvious. The analogy questions were completely weird and so were the word-matching questions.
IIFT 2018: Cut-off to be around 31-33 marks
Cutoff for General category students is most likely to be in the range of 31-33 marks. The corresponding figures for NC/OBC and SC/ST/PWD should be around 26-28 and 23-24 marks respectively. The cutoff for ST might go lower if number of applicants are lesser
Reading Comprehension lengthier, expert's take
Reading Comprehension went back to being the ‘IIFT-kind-lengthy’ this year. There were five passages. Four of these had three questions each and one had four questions. The passages were from interesting areas. However, majority of the passages were taken from academic sources.
- Analysis by Arks Srinivasan, National Head, MBA Prep (India and Abroad), Career Launcher
General Awareness slightly easier
The GK section was slightly easier than last year with about 6-8 questions considered doable through elimination alone. Students attempting 8 questions with 50% accuracy would easily sail through the cutoff.
IIFT 2018: Expert's take on Logical Reasoning
Overall a time-consuming section again. While the circular arrangement and Matrix sets (friends and hotels) were easy, the other sets were time consuming. Anyone who has attempted around 10-11 questions in half an hour with 85% accuracy would have done very well.
- Analysis by Arks Srinivasan, National Head, MBA Prep (India and Abroad), Career Launcher
IIFT 2018: How was Data Interpretation, expert's analysis
Data Interpretation
IIFT continued to show its favouritism to calculation intensive DI. An attempt of 4-5 would be very good and students who had attempted just about 2-3 questions with 100% accuracy should sail through the cutoff
The IIFT 2019 entrance examination was conducted at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and other cities across India
IIFT 2018 results likely by December-end
The IIFT entrance examination results are expected to be out by December end. Those who will crack the written test will be called in January or February 2019 for further assessment which includes group discussion and interview.
IIFT 2018: Check students' reactions
“This is my third attempt, last year I got 2 marks less than the cut off which was 35. This year, the paper was much tougher and the cut-off should be reduced to 30,” said Ankiv Gupta.
IIFT 2018: Paper was tougher than CAT
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Harsh Gupta, an IIFT aspirant said, “The IIFT examination was tougher than that of the CAT exams. The English, GK section was the toughest of the last five years.” Harsh, a B.Tech final year student, is expecting around 30 to 40 per cent in the examination
IIFT 2018: Cut-off to be around 30
According to Arks Srinivasan, alumnus of IIM Calcutta, as the paper was comparatively tougher than the last year, the cut-off should be reduced to 30 than that of 35 of the previous year.
IIFT 2018: Paper was tougher tan last year, check experts' reaction
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT MBA (IB) entrance examination ended on Sunday, December 2. According to Professor Arks Srinivas, IIM Calcutta, "Paper was tougher than the last year." The candidates faced difficulty in answering sections like English, Reading comprehension.
IIFT 2018: Eligible students to appear in interview held in January/ February
The students who will crack the written test will be called in January/February 2019 for further assessment which includes group discussion and interview.