IIFM admissions 2019: Online registration process begins, know how to apply

IIFM admissions 2019: Indian Institute of Forest Management has commenced the online application process for admission to the Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management (PGDFM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) courses for the academic session 2019-21.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, iifm.ac.in. The online window of the application process will be closed on February 20, 2019.

The candidates who have applied for the CAT/ XAT examinations can only apply for the following programmes.

IIFM admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

A candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled (DA) (it may also be referred to as Persons With Disability (PWD) categories), awarded by any of the universities accredited by University Grants Commission (UGC).

IIFM admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iifm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download application link’

Step 3: Submit your ‘application fee’

Step 4: Download the form

Step 5: Fill the form and send it to ‘Director, Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal’ with a demand draft of Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for SC/ ST).

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their CAT/ XAT 2019 score.

The written test and personnel interview (PI) for the shortlisted candidates will be held at Bhopal, Bangalore, New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwhati and Kochi in the months of March or April.

The examination will be conducted for the 40 vacant seats.

Scholarships

The students belong to SC/ ST category will get scholarships as offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

IIFM admissions 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply online: February 20, 2019

Examination: March/ April 2019.