IIEST Shibpur expand BTech options in Mathematics & Computing

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, has announced the introduction of a new BTech in Mathematics and Computing and, alongside, a flexible, multi-exit 5-year BS-MS programme in core sciences. The academic expansion is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and global demand for advanced technological skills, as stated by the Institute.

Read | IITs expand BTech options: New courses to look for during JoSAA Counselling

IIEST Shibpur’s new 4-year BTech in Mathematics & Computing aims to bridge the gap between abstract mathematical theory and high-tech application. The custom-built curriculum splits core requirements equally between rigorous mathematics and practical computer science, providing an intake of just 40 students with a computational toolkit.

As stated in the press release, the programme is designed to train innovators in AI, Data Science, and quantum computing and features elective tracks and a mandatory summer industry internship to guarantee hands-on corporate experience. Graduates will be positioned for roles in software development, quantitative finance, and cutting-edge R&D, as well as advanced research at elite global universities. Admission to this programme is based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rankings.

On the other hand, IIEST Shibpur has also launched integrated 5-year BS-MS programmes in Chemistry, Physics, and Applied Geology (Earth Sciences). Built around a one major and two minors multidisciplinary framework, the course offers structural flexibility through multiple exit options:

–After Year 3: Graduate with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree.

–After Year 4: Graduate with a BS (Honours) or BS (Honours with Research) degree.

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–After Year 5: Graduate with the full integrated BS-MS Dual Degree.

The curriculum infuses high-demand skill-enhancement modules—such as AI/ML, basic computer programming, and sustainable development—with experiential learning, field studies, and analytical reasoning.

Furthermore, IIEST has integrated these science tracks into its mainstream campus placement ecosystem. Four-year BS (Hons) graduates will have equal recruitment access alongside BTech peers, while five-year BS-MS candidates will participate in placements concurrently with MTech candidates for top-tier roles ranging from core engineering to finance.

Dual admission pathways and intake

Each of the three science departments (Chemistry, Applied Geology, and Physics) will maintain an intake capacity of 40 seats, allocated in compliance with the Ministry of Education reservation rules through three clear pathways:

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1. JoSAA Counselling (20 seats per department): Filled via standard Joint Seat Allocation Authority rounds based on JEE (Main) rankings.

2. Direct Institutional Admission (20 seats per department): Allocated based on the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 scores.

3. Institutional Spot Round: Any vacancies remaining from the JoSAA and IAT rounds will be filled during a final institutional spot round in July 2026.

“As a 170-year-old institution, IIEST Shibpur has always evolved alongside technological breakthroughs. The launch of our B.Tech in Mathematics & Computing and the multi-exit BS-MS programs represents a monumental step in preparing our students for an AI-driven global economy. By breaking down the traditional silos between pure science, deep mathematics, and engineering, we are giving our students the ultimate flexible blueprint to customise their education, gain vital industry exposure, and step directly into high-impact corporate and research careers,’ said the Director of IIEST Shibpur, Prof Vemavarapu Murti Srinivasa Rao Murthy.