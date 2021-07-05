II PU repeaters will be promoted without exams, Karnataka govt tells HC

Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category. (File)

Ending speculations over the future of students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates for the second year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) in Karnataka this year, the state government has decided to promote them without examinations.

The state government, in a disclosure made to the High Court of Karnataka on Monday, said that grace marks will be added to the marks such students scored in the earlier attempt made for each subject. The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.

Also read| Karnataka first-year PU students to take tests at home to improve scores, here’s how the assessment is planned

The statement submitted to a Division Bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, however, explained that private candidates appearing for II PU exams for the first time will be asked to appear for the exam planned to be conducted after the Covid-19 situation improves in the state.

Further, the government also disclosed its evaluation process for the regular students who were announced as promoted earlier this year. The aggregate marks for each such student for II PU will be calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (Class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU.

Earlier, on June 17, the Bench had directed the government to not declare the II PU till an expert committee submitted suggestions that could be applied for promoting repeater students. The HC was hearing a PIL petition by S V Singre Gowda, managing trustee of Gnana Mandira Education Trust in Bengaluru. The petitioner had pointed out that the government’s move to conduct exams only for repeaters and private candidates later while regular students were promoted without exams was discriminatory by nature.