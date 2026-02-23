IGNOU’s Mega Campus Recruitment Drive 2026: Date, time, eligibility and how to register

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organise its second mega on-campus recruitment drive of the year on February 25, 2026. The placement event will be held at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, and is being coordinated by the university’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC).

According to the official notice, the drive is exclusively open to IGNOU students and alumni. The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities across multiple sectors, with participating organisations offering roles aligned with prevailing industry standards.

The recruitment drive will take place on 25 February 2026 at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi – 110068. The reporting time for candidates is 10 am.

University officials stated that the event has been planned in view of the response received during the on-campus drive conducted in January. The CPC has indicated that arrangements have been made to ensure a coordinated process for both recruiters and applicants.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: What are the major sectors in the drive?

The upcoming drive will cover a wide range of sectors, including Fintech, IT, BPO, Banking, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Ed-Tech, Aviation, and Health Care. Recruiters are expected to offer positions across key employment hubs such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The initiative is intended to connect IGNOU learners with employers across industries and facilitate sector-specific career pathways.

Fintech, IT, BPO and Banking

In the financial and technology sectors, companies will be hiring for roles such as Customer Care Executives, Customer and Technical Support Staff, Sales Executives and Tele-Executives. Positions are also available in customer-facing and backend operations.

Eligibility for these roles includes undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates and postgraduates from disciplines such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom and related streams. Freshers as well as experienced candidates may apply, depending on role-specific requirements.

Hospitality and Travel & tourism

For the hospitality and travel segments, recruiters will seek Travel Executives, Sales Support professionals and Documentation or Back Office Interns. Candidates holding degrees or diplomas in Travel and Tourism are eligible to participate.

The roles may involve operational coordination, customer handling, documentation and support services across Delhi-NCR locations.

Ed-tech and academic roles

Under the ed-tech and coaching segment, positions such as Academic Counsellors, Talent Acquisition Associate Managers and Sales Managers will be available. Responsibilities in this segment include academic coordination, branding initiatives, stakeholder management and lead or sales support.

Graduates and postgraduates with relevant communication and management skills are eligible to apply.

Aviation sector

The aviation segment includes roles such as Aviation Ground Handling Staff, Customer Service Agents and Passenger Service Executives. These positions are linked to airport operations in Delhi.

Recruiters are looking for candidates with strong communication skills and willingness to work in operational and shift-based roles.

Health care sector

For the health care segment, openings include Healthcare and Homecare Professionals. Candidates who are enrolled in or have completed a certificate course in Home-Based Health Care are encouraged to apply.

Roles in this sector may involve patient care support and allied services as required by the recruiting organisations.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: Who is eligible?

The drive is open to IGNOU students and alumni who are undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates or postgraduates. Eligible disciplines include BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom and degrees in Travel and Tourism, among others.

Both freshers and experienced candidates may participate.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: Documents to carry

–An updated CV

–Original government-issued ID

–Relevant educational and experience certificates

According to the Campus Placement Cell, the mega recruitment drive aims to bridge the gap between learners and employers by providing access to opportunities across diverse industries. Officials added that, drawing upon its national presence and industry partnerships, IGNOU seeks to facilitate structured career pathways for its learners through such placement initiatives.

The university has stated that the February drive builds on the response to the earlier campus recruitment event and is part of its broader effort to expand employment prospects for its students and alumni across sectors.