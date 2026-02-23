IGNOU’s Mega Campus Recruitment Drive 2026: Date, time, eligibility and how to register

The recruitment drive is exclusively open to IGNOU students and alumni. The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities across multiple sectors, with participating organisations offering roles aligned with prevailing industry standards.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 06:34 PM IST
IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026 (Representative Image/AI generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organise its second mega on-campus recruitment drive of the year on February 25, 2026. The placement event will be held at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, and is being coordinated by the university’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC).

According to the official notice, the drive is exclusively open to IGNOU students and alumni. The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities across multiple sectors, with participating organisations offering roles aligned with prevailing industry standards.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: When and where will it take place?

The recruitment drive will take place on 25 February 2026 at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi – 110068. The reporting time for candidates is 10 am.

University officials stated that the event has been planned in view of the response received during the on-campus drive conducted in January. The CPC has indicated that arrangements have been made to ensure a coordinated process for both recruiters and applicants.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: What are the major sectors in the drive?

The upcoming drive will cover a wide range of sectors, including Fintech, IT, BPO, Banking, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Ed-Tech, Aviation, and Health Care. Recruiters are expected to offer positions across key employment hubs such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The initiative is intended to connect IGNOU learners with employers across industries and facilitate sector-specific career pathways.

Fintech, IT, BPO and Banking

In the financial and technology sectors, companies will be hiring for roles such as Customer Care Executives, Customer and Technical Support Staff, Sales Executives and Tele-Executives. Positions are also available in customer-facing and backend operations.

Story continues below this ad

Eligibility for these roles includes undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates and postgraduates from disciplines such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom and related streams. Freshers as well as experienced candidates may apply, depending on role-specific requirements.

Hospitality and Travel & tourism

For the hospitality and travel segments, recruiters will seek Travel Executives, Sales Support professionals and Documentation or Back Office Interns. Candidates holding degrees or diplomas in Travel and Tourism are eligible to participate.

The roles may involve operational coordination, customer handling, documentation and support services across Delhi-NCR locations.

Ed-tech and academic roles

Under the ed-tech and coaching segment, positions such as Academic Counsellors, Talent Acquisition Associate Managers and Sales Managers will be available. Responsibilities in this segment include academic coordination, branding initiatives, stakeholder management and lead or sales support.

Story continues below this ad

Graduates and postgraduates with relevant communication and management skills are eligible to apply.

Aviation sector

The aviation segment includes roles such as Aviation Ground Handling Staff, Customer Service Agents and Passenger Service Executives. These positions are linked to airport operations in Delhi.

Recruiters are looking for candidates with strong communication skills and willingness to work in operational and shift-based roles.

Health care sector

For the health care segment, openings include Healthcare and Homecare Professionals. Candidates who are enrolled in or have completed a certificate course in Home-Based Health Care are encouraged to apply.

Story continues below this ad

Roles in this sector may involve patient care support and allied services as required by the recruiting organisations.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: Who is eligible?

The drive is open to IGNOU students and alumni who are undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates or postgraduates. Eligible disciplines include BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom and degrees in Travel and Tourism, among others.

Both freshers and experienced candidates may participate.

IGNOU Campus Recruitment 2026: Documents to carry

–An updated CV

–Original government-issued ID

–Relevant educational and experience certificates

According to the Campus Placement Cell, the mega recruitment drive aims to bridge the gap between learners and employers by providing access to opportunities across diverse industries. Officials added that, drawing upon its national presence and industry partnerships, IGNOU seeks to facilitate structured career pathways for its learners through such placement initiatives.

The university has stated that the February drive builds on the response to the earlier campus recruitment event and is part of its broader effort to expand employment prospects for its students and alumni across sectors.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Stalin-KC Venugopal meeting: Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Mandira Bedi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement