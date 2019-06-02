IGNOU invites applications for MA in Women and Gender Studies

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited interested, eligible students to apply for the Master’s degree (MA) programme in Women’s and Gender Studies.

The program addresses the need to examine gender issues from an academic perspective through the dissemination of the growing body of knowledge in the areas of women’s and gender studies. It is open to all students with an undergraduate degree in any discipline who may be interested in acquiring conceptual, theoretical and analytical knowledge in the areas of women’s and gender studies. Women and Gender Studies being inter-disciplinary areas, the program focuses on developing analytical and critical perspectives by examining given knowledge discourses across various disciplines from a gender perspective.

Career paths and employment opportunities can be sought in higher education, teaching, NGO’s, public and private sector, government agencies, counseling, media, mass communication, journalism, writing, editing, or any other fields where a conceptual and analytical understanding of gender issues is required. Persons already employed in various fields (Government employees, NGO’s, counseling, psychology, law, medical field, journalism, media, etc) may also be interested in taking this program as an avenue of additional knowledge enrichment and for betterment of career opportunities within their respective fields.

The two years, 64 credit MA programme comprises of a total of eight theory courses and project work. The 4 core courses of the first year provide an introduction to women’s movements, feminist theories and concepts, and gender perspectives in relation to social power hierarchies, arts and media and representations of gendered bodies. The modular programme allows learners to exit at the end of the first year with a PG Diploma in Women’s and Gender Studies, or continue for the full MA degree.

In the second year, learners can opt for a specialization either in Gender, Literature and Culture or in Women’s Studies. Besides a compulsory course in Research Methods, specialized courses in the two streams are aimed at providing enhanced knowledge in the area of specialization. The courses are intended to equip students with foundational as well as advanced knowledge in a chosen area to prepare them for relevant employment opportunities later on.