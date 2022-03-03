IGNOU December 2021 term-end exams to begin from March 4

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the December 2021 term-end examinations for various academic programmes will begin from March 4 and continue till April 11, 2022. Students can download their admit cards through the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Exams will be conducted in 800 examination centres set up across the globe, including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. The university has issued admit cards for 6,76,790 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the term-end exams. Eligible students can download their admit cards from the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

How to download hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website —ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘alerts’ section on homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Hall ticket December 2021 term end examination’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click on ‘Link for hall ticket’; another new tab will open.

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and name of the programme, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Save it for future reference.

Students should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. However, authorities have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slip), but their names exist in the list of examinees for these centres. However, students will have to show their valid identity card issued by the university/government during the examination.

All exams will be conducted keeping in mind the Covid protocols issued by the Government of India.