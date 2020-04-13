IGNOU’s BBA service management offers work experience, stipend while studying

Applications are open at ignou.ac.in (Representational image) Applications are open at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in collaboration with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) has introduced Bachelors of Business Administrator (BBA) service management. Candidates will get a chance to work in the company while studying. Students will get work experience from the firm and a degree from IGNOU on completion of the course. A monthly stipend will also be given to students for their work.

Those who have passed class 12 or equivalent can apply for the course. Applicants should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. Age will be counted as on July 1, 2020. The application process has begun at the official website, ignou.ac.in and will be concluding on June 10. An entrance exam will be held on June 14 for admission.

The course is three-year long and has fee of Rs 20,000 per year. Candidates will be allowed to chose their place of internship and they should be available to work full-time in that area, as per the official notice.

Meanwhile, for the already enrolled students, IGNOU is offering to submit their written assignments online as well. The assignment submission date has been extended until April 30, 2020. Students can scan their written assignments and send them to their respective regional centers via email. The decision has been taken due to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus pandemic. The classes at IGNOU were suspended till April 14 due to lockdown.

