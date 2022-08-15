IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the New Education Policy 2020

August 15, 2022 8:16:20 pm
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced training programme for over 10,000 teachers. This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of the university on the occasion of India’s Independence day.
‘IGNOU is committed to providing quality education at an affordable cost to millions of aspiring learners in diverse disciplines offered by the university,’ said Nageshwar Rao, V-C of IGNOU.
He added that the university is working with the aim of achieving the national goals through the launch of new programmes/courses in regional languages as envisaged in the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) to realise the goal of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035.
From last year till now, IGNOU has launched over 40 online programmes, the Vice Chancellor announced, adding that the University will now be training 10,000 teachers on the NEP 2020. He also shared that a course on “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” has been introduced by IGNOU which has gotten a good response from the learners and 4,000 students have already opted for the course.
Subscriber Only Stories
An exhibition was also organised on the occasion of Independence Day as part of the celebrations at IGNOU V-C Office. As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations at IGNOU, a number of activities in the run-up to the Independence Day were organised including Tiranga Yatra at the IGNOU HQ, distribution of assistive devices to the students with disability, and booster dose vaccination camp, amongst other activities.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
