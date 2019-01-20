IGNOU to reimburse fee of SC/ST students under the SCSP/TSP scheme

IGNOU has decided to develop an online portal for facilitating the process of reimbursement of fee to the SC/ST students under the SCSP/TSP scheme. Students shall be able to submit claims for reimbursement on the portal. However, till the time the portal is developed, this will be managed offline.

This time SCSP/TSP scheme is extended only to the following academic programmes for January, 2019 cycle for SC/ST students:

a. Fresh admission in Bachelor Degree Programme BDP (B.A., B.Com and B.Sc.);

b. Fresh admission in Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP); and

c. Re-registration in BDP (B.A., B.Com, B.Sc.); BSW; and BTS for students registered from July, 2015 cycles.

The reimbursement of fee shall be made directly through transfer in the Bank account of the student, as stipulated in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme of the Government of India. It is therefore essential that the student has a Bank account in her/his name.

The details of the Bank Account are to be furnished in the prescribed Application format which is available in the IGNOU website. The claim for reimbursement will be accepted latest by 20th February, 2019. No reimbursement application will be accepted after this date. For further queries, if any, SC/ST students may contact to concerned Regional Centre.

IGNOU launches certificate in Fashion Design

IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training has launched a certificate programme in Fashion Design. The programme aims at preparing students for employability in the Indian apparel industry. Indian Apparel Industry is a labour intensive industry offering employment to approximately over 45 million people directly and 60 million people indirectly (IBEF, 2017). India enjoys comparative advantage in this industry due to (i) abundant supply of labour, and (ii) relatively low cost of labour.

It helps to become apparel sourcing destination for many international companies and its share in global exports is about 26 per cent. The Government of India aims to achieve US 300 billion of textile exports by 2024-25 and create an additional 35 million job in textile sector. It is not possible to achieve the said target through existing formal training system. It becomes necessary to adopt exceptional pedagogical approach like blending learning for delivery of the programme as per industry needs.