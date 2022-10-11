IGNOU to organise placement drive on October 12

The Campus Placement Cell (CPC) of Indira Gandhi National Open University — in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR — is organising a placement drive on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday). IGNOU graduates or students who are pursuing graduation are eligible to participate in the drive.

Interested candidates have to report at 10 am at BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The placement drive is being done with Globiva, as per an official note.

The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), I-Card and passport size photographs at the time of the interview. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the registration date for the July 2022 session. The students have time till October 20 to apply for the exams. The registration date has been extended for both, online and ODL mode, but not for certificate and semester-based programme.

Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online at the official website — ignou.ac.in.

Recently, the open university also announced that the term end exams (TEE) will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.